The Lee’s Summit R-7 School District is seeking parents, staff members, high school students and community members to serve on advisory and focus groups associated with three strategic planning processes starting this September. These processes include:

Comprehensive School Improvement Program (CSIP) planning – Creating and finalizing LSR7’s 2024-27 strategic plan before the 2021-24 strategic plan sunsets in June 2024.

– Creating and finalizing LSR7’s 2024-27 strategic plan before the 2021-24 strategic plan sunsets in June 2024. Comprehensive Facilities Master Planning (CFMP) – Updating and forecasting the district’s long-term plan for capital improvements, maintenance renovations, repairs and equipment needs for 2025 and beyond.

– Updating and forecasting the district’s long-term plan for capital improvements, maintenance renovations, repairs and equipment needs for 2025 and beyond. Strategic Communications Planning – Conducting a comprehensive districtwide communications audit for the first time since 2018.

All three processes will collect input from our community through representative advisory groups and districtwide surveying.

The district is convening a 50-member CSIP advisory committee to help determine focus areas for the district’s 2024-27 strategic plan. The group, facilitated by Associate Superintendent Dr. Christy Barger, will meet from September 2023 through the spring. The district is also convening a 50-member CFMP committee to evaluate high-level priorities for future bond projects, capital improvements and other maintenance and equipment needs. The group, facilitated by Associate Superintendent of Operations Dr. Steve Shelton in conjunction with external partner LINK, will meet from September 2023 through February 2024. Finally, the district is bringing together stakeholder groups to participate in focus groups hosted by the National School Public Relations Association on communication. Focus groups will meet in late September.

Parents, staff, high school students or community members interested in participating in one of the above processes should submit an interest form to the district. The interest form is available from Aug. 10-30 at lsr7.org/engage. While the district anticipates more interest in our engagement opportunities than our committees can accommodate, it is important to know that two surveys, one focused on strategic priorities and the other on communication, will be shared this September so that all members of our school community can inform these processes. Those selected to participate in advisory committees or focus groups will be notified in early September.