By Marshanna C Smith

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. and Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forté have issued the following statement regarding today’s discussion of a joint detention center with the City of Kansas City, Missouri:

“Today’s legislative meeting reinforced our commitment to progress, collaboration and due diligence. We discussed the potential of combining efforts with Kansas City on our jail operations, a move that could pave the way for enhanced efficiencies and shared resources. Drawing from past experiences, our approach is both hopeful and cautious, always keeping the best interests of Jackson County residents at the forefront. As we await further details from JE Dunn-Axiom and Kansas City, we want to assure the community that every step taken will prioritize timely completion, budgetary responsibility and operational excellence of our project. Together, we are building a safer, stronger and more united Jackson County.”