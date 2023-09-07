By Officer Jack Taylor, Public Information Officer

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. – On 9-7-23, Investigators with the Independence Police Department and the Lee’s Summit Police Department determined the body that was found on Sunday, 9-3-23 near the Family Golf Park, was connected to the incidents and manhunt on Wednesday, 8-30-23. The manhunt stemmed from a reported shooting and two burglaries that occurred in Independence. It was later discovered there was a third burglary in Independence related to the other incidents. Evidence located at the scene of the body found, including a handgun and ammunition, linked the individual to the crimes. At this time, the deceased has not been positively identified, which will be handled by the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office.

