The ongoing improvements to Colburn Rd. are much needed, but the current closure to through traffic has greatly impacted our Garden Produce Market.

Our Market Stand is OPEN – SATURDAYS through October 14, 2023 from 8 am till 1 pm

Our all-volunteer farm of three acres at Unity Village has a Saturday morning market open to the public. What we don’t sell out of we donate to seven different charities. They have received over 3,000 lbs. of fresh produce so far this year. This includes Lee’s Summit Social Services.

Though the west end of Colburn Rd. at Lee’s Summit Rd. is closed (to through traffic), it is open to access our market about 1/3 mile east on Colburn Rd.

We plan to be open until October 14.

We would appreciate continued support by our community, even though it may require a few extra turns at the Colburn Rd./Lee’s Summit Rd. intersection.

Thank you,

Mark Martin, M.D.

Garden Manager