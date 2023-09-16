September 16, 2023

By Marcy Caldwell

Jackson County Parks + Rec

Fall is in the air! Usher in the season by spending the day with your family at Jackson County Parks + Rec’s 47th Annual Fall Festival of Arts, Crafts and Music at the Missouri Town Living History Museum, Saturday and Sunday, October 7-8, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The wildly popular open-air event takes place on the grounds of Jackson County Parks + Rec’s Missouri Town, a living history museum on 30 acres that delights visitors with glimpses of life from a mid-19th century farming community.

At the Missouri Town Fall Festival, the entire village comes alive with the authentic music and dance of the 1850s. Start your holiday shopping with unique gifts, handcrafted by talented artisans. Knowledgeable interpreters will share their passion for bygone skills such as cooking over a wood fire, wood working, blacksmithing, the art of tinsmith and a variety of fiber crafts. Witness the preparation of homemade apple butter and cider. Children will find fun and excitement with the time-honored games that were popular with kids over 150 years ago!

Additional highlights include:

• A “Quick Paint” by members of Summit Art

• Antique tractor show

• Food court featuring favorite festival foods

• Children’s games, crafts, and archery

• Entertainment by musicians, dancers, interpreters, and storytellers

• Wagon rides

Whether ending your visit with a hay wagon ride or simply strolling through the authentic antebellum architecture, families will enjoy a special day of the sights, sounds and smells of a simpler time in this reconstructed mid-1900s farming community! For more information, visit www.makeyourdayhere.com/missouritown.

Admission is $15 per car/van or $25 per school/commercial bus.

About Missouri Town Living History Museum

Missouri Town Living History Museum is an authentic mid-19th Century farming community located at 8010 East Park Road in Jackson County’s Fleming Park. Owned and operated by Jackson County Parks + Rec, Missouri Town Living History Museum is comprised of more than 25 authentically furnished buildings dating from the 1820s to 1860s on 30 picturesque acres.