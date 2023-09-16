September 16, 2023

The Lee’s Summit Chamber of Commerce is excited to once again host Oktoberfest in downtown Lee’s Summit this fall! Transport yourself to the heart of Munich, Germany with all the excitement of this wundervoll festival Friday, Sept. 22 from 5-11 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and carnival-only Sunday, Sept. 24 from noon to 4 p.m.

This year’s Oktoberfest, presented by Central Bank, features authentic German food prepared by Chef Aristo’s Curbside Catering and Eatery, dancing, home brew tasting, Kids Street, a premier arts and crafts fair with more than 100 craft vendors — a record-breaking number — and a Biergarten sponsored by Burn Theory Kitchen featuring locally brewed craft beer from Diametric Brewing Co., Goat Brewing, Smoke Brewing Company, Grains and Tap and Fringe Beerworks. Craft beer brought to you by sponsor Kelly Construction Group.

Oktoberfest would not be complete without the excitement in the Volkerzelt (The People’s Tent). The Volkerzelt, located at 220 SE Main St., is the place to hang out for German food, music, and a lot of crazy fun!

German meals, including apple cider roasted pork, Bavarian roasted chicken and Sauerbraten-marinated beef, to name a few, are served in the Volkerzelt from 5–9 p.m. Friday and 4–9 p.m. Saturday. Brats or Bavarian pretzels more your style? Head on over to our brat tents sponsored by Preferred Pediatrics and St. Luke’s Surgicenter.

Performing on the Community Stage, next to the Volkerzelt, is The Schuhplattler Verein Blautaler Dancers and the Alpen Spielers. These exciting groups are a blast to watch as they lead German dances and pull the audience into the fun.

Two stages of entertainment run ongoing throughout the festival: the Main Stage sponsored by McCarthy Chevrolet and McCarthy Jeep Ram Chrysler Dodge of Lee’s Summit and the Community Stage, sponsored by Aristocrat Motors Lee’s Summit. Don’t miss our headliners this year Hazzard County and The Crossroad Sound. Visit LSoktoberfest.com for complete entertainment schedules.

Saddle up in the Biergarten from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday for the People’s Choice Home Brew Tasting event and taste the refreshing creations of our local home brewers! Brewers will serve up samples of their best home brews while attendees vote on their favorites. Tickets cost $35 and include a tasting glass for sampling as many beers as you can in three hours (home brews only). Directly following the home brew event at 2:15 p.m. is the Stein Hoisting Competition featured on the Main Stage! Sign up to test your strength by hoisting a full liter stein at arm’s length without spilling. Sponsored by Dean’s Trophies, T-Shirts & Awards, one male and one female will be crowned. Register at LSoktoberfest.com.

Sports fan? Grab your friends and make sure to stop by the Sportzelt, sponsored by Lee’s Summit Honda and Lee’s Summit Subaru. With all the big screen TVs, beers, and brats, you won’t miss a minute of the action.

Take your kiddos for a stroll down Kids Street, sponsored by Weichert Realtors – CJ Properties, for crafts, games and fun activities. Or explore the carnival, sponsored by Luther Mazda Lee’s Summit, for never-ending rides and entertainment.

And lastly, don’t miss the premier Arts & Crafts Fair featuring local and regional artists displaying unique handmade crafts, collectibles and original works of art. Vendors such as MADdenim, Lola’s Bags, McNary’s Furniture and Restoration and more will showcase their talents for the public to view and purchase.

So welcome one and all to the season of sizzling bratwursts and sounds of oom-pah! Grab your lederhosen and dirndl and head to Downtown Lee’s Summit Sept. 22-24, 2023 For more information, visit LSoktoberfest.com.

Oktoberfest is organized by the Lee’s Summit Chamber. The Lee’s Summit Chamber was incorporated in 1968 and is a member-supported organization of businesses dedicated to creating opportunities for business success through networking, advocacy, and business and professional development. For additional information, call the Chamber at 816-524-2424 or visit LSchamber.com.