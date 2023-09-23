By Teresa Smith, Resident Services Coordinator

National Assisted Living Week® is an annual observance where the families and staff at Assisted Living communities recognize and celebrate the residents with disabilities that they love and care for.

The NALW for 2023 kicked off Sunday, September 10th and ran through Saturday, September 16th. The theme this year, Season of Reflection is where the residents and staff at, The Princeton Senior Living community in Lee’s Summit; celebrated by ushering in Spirit Week dressing in attire through the decades from the distinct and memorable eras of the 1940s, 50s, 60s, 70s, and 80s.

These activities were not only fun and captivating they essentially encouraged and sparked conversations educating the collective occupants and families about assisted living as a whole.

When speaking to the assisted living residents about what they enjoyed the most about living at The Princeton Senior Living community, the response was that they liked the courtesy of the people that care for them, the many friendships gained, the cleanliness, the food, Bingo and other activities and the comfort of their apartments.

As a member of the staff in residence services I enjoy engaging with the residents in various activities, hearing and learning their stories and interacting with their families all make work not like work at all but the makings of a workplace extended family.

The dedication, sincerity and familiarity with the residents often cause the staff to feel as though they have gained a few moms and dads in the process at The Princeton Assisted Living community.

The Spirit Week events allowed everyone in the entire community the opportunity to be creative; from the 40s hairstyle with top curly rolls and hair nets; to the 50s poodle fashion, polka dots, and pink; to the 60s round framed glasses, bell bottom pants, fringed vests, and color block clothing; to the 70s afro hairstyle, tie dye and psychedelic clothing, and shiny boots. The finale…the 80s fashion included leg warmers, tutu skirts, bright t-shirts, fish net hand gloves, and colorful leggings.

All of the decades brought about energetic fun, lots of laughter, joyous time spent with one another, and great food. In essence a week filled with fun opportunities for learning and educating ourselves about the many unique nuances of the residents and various ways we can all contribute and be of service to those in Assisted Living community.