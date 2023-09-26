Public notice is hereby given that a meeting of the FINANCE COMMITTEE of the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will be held Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda. Notice of this meeting is also posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.
TENTATIVE AGENDA
Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, THIS MEETING WILL BE HELD VIA ZOOM AND CAN BE VIEWED ON THE LEE’S SUMMIT R-7 YOUTUBE CHANNEL AT https://youtu.be/Vn_U4LNsQUk
September 27, 2023 8:00 a.m.
FINANCE COMMITTEE
- Contracts
1.01 Contracts $15,000 And Less
1.02 Contracts Over $15,000
1.03 Art and PE Supplies
1.04 Inventory Office Supplies
1.05 KC Presort – Bulk Mail Sorting and Processing – District Wide
1.06 Midwest Bus Sales – School Bus Purchase
1.07 Smart Warehousing Contract
1.08 Logicalis & ConvergeOne – Network Access Control & Virtualized Server Resources
1.09 Complete Health & Wellness Center – additional services – physical therapy & mail-order medications
1.10 Medical Insurance Plans for Calendar Year 2024
1.11 Great Beginnings Transportation Update
- Facilities
2.01 Architectural Services – Proposed 2025 Bond Issue
2.02 2020 Bond Budget Update
- Finance
3.01 Transfer of Funds
3.02 Treasurer’s Report and Payment of Bills
3.03 Tax Rate for the 2023-24 School Year
- Future Agenda Items
4.01 Future Agenda Items
4.02 Summer 2023 Projects
- Other
5.01 Update – Study.com Resource for Family Consumer Science Courses
5.02 October Finance Committee Date Change
Linda Ismert
Executive Assistant, Board of Education
This meeting will be open to the public.
