Public notice is hereby given that the regular meeting of the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will be held on Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. This meeting will be live-streamed and recorded. Notice of this meeting is also posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet three days prior to the meeting by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.

Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, MO 64086 This meeting is open to the public and will be live-streamed and recorded on the district’s YouTube channel at: https://youtu.be/HrTaeTczLRk

September 28, 2023 7:00 p.m.

Meeting Opening

1.01 Call to Order

1.02 Pledge of Allegiance

1.03 Welcome of Guests

1.04 Adoption of Agenda Superintendent’s Report Presentations/Recognitions

3.01 School Spotlight – Pleasant Lea Middle School Board Reports or Meetings Attended Items for Decision – Finance

5.01 Finance Committee Report

5.02 Approve Transfer of Funds

5.03 Approve Treasurer’s Report and Payment of Bills

5.04 Approve the Tax Rate for the 2023-24 School Year Items for Decision – Consent

6.01 Approval of Minutes – August, 2023

6.02 Ratify Contracts $15,000 And Less

6.03 Architectural Services – Proposed 2025 Bond Issue

6.04 Art and PE Supplies

6.05 Chinnery, Evans & Nail PC – Legal Services Renewal

6.06 Complete Health & Wellness Center – additional services – physical therapy & mail-order medications

6.07 Declaration of Surplus Property

6.08 Inventory Office Supplies

6.09 KC Presort – Bulk Mail Sorting and Processing – District Wide

6.10 Local Compliance Plan

6.11 Logicalis & ConvergeOne – Network Access Control & Virtualized Server Resources

6.12 Medical Insurance Plans for Calendar Year 2024

6.13 Microsoft Enrollment of Education Services (EES) Renewal

6.14 Midwest Bus Sales – School Bus Purchase

6.15 Smart Warehousing Contract

6.16 Personnel Report Items for Decision

7.01 Student Board Representation

7.02 Great Beginnings Transportation Update

7.03 Book Appeal – “Empire of Storms” Items of Information – Presentations Items of Information – Written Reports

9.01 Building Level Engagement with Board Priorities

9.02 Board Metrics – Human Resources Hiring Data

9.03 Business Services Program Evaluation

9.04 2020 Bond Budget Update Comments from the Public Adjournment

This meeting will be open to the public.