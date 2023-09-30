September 30, 2023

Each year Success on the Spectrum-Lee’s Summit hosts the only festival for those with Autism or families of those affected by Autism.

Success on the Spectrum-Lee’s Summit is owned and operated by parents of a child with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). As parents we know the struggle of trying to take our child to events that will be inclusive enough for our child’s special needs.

This festival is centered around ASD so that we can accommodate those needs.For example we have our staff on hand to assist with bounce houses, food trucks, and other activities, as well as other local businesses with booths set up for sensory friendly games and activities to accommodate the children. This is free to all of our families and is a way for local businesses to give to the community that serves us as much as we serve them.

The event is for those with ASD and special needs to have a fun event once a year that is centered around them and understanding of them.

Come out and see us and enjoy the free event on October 14th, 2023 at 12pm until 3pm. The whole family is invited.

Any questions about the event or details can be emailed to LeesSummit@SuccessontheSpectrum.com

If you are a business who wants to come out and participate reach out to Justin Long at 816.643.4959 or email at LeesSummit@SuccessontheSpectrum.com for information and free booth availability.