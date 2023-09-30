Seated: Jean Chinnery and Hillory Baird. Standing: Carl Chinnery and Bill Baird

September 30, 2023

The Truman Heartland Community Foundation held its annual Toast of Our Towns Gala on Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Sheraton Hotel at Crown Center. The Gala recognizes Citizens of the Year as nominated by local mayors.

Lee’s Summit nominated Carl Chinnery. “His leadership and dedication to philanthropy are among the most valuable contributions in our community, and we all should make the effort to ‘be like Carl’ and do what we can to give back to our community always,” said Mayor Bill Baird.