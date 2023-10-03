Released by: Communication Technician Mallory Harrison Release Date: 10/3/2023Raytown, MO



Raytown Police identified the two males killed in the afternoon shooting on October 1st as Jaden Brown, a 20-year-old Kansas City resident and Brendon Fisher, a 19-year-old Kansas City resident.



Raytown Police responded to 61st Street and Raytown Road on a report of two subjects shot. On arrival, two subjects were located deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.



No one is in custody. The investigation is ongoing.



Report Number: 23-2567



Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS(8477).