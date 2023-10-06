The City of Lee’s Summit, in partnership with the Community Blood Center, will host a blood drive on Monday, Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the City’s Maintenance Facility located at 1971 SE Hamblen Road.

The Community Blood Center says now more than ever is the time to donate. According to the American Red Cross, national blood supply has fallen about 25% since early August. Individuals who are healthy and well are encouraged to make an appointment.

Donors can register at savealifenow.org/group using the group code KCJN. There are certain requirements to donate blood. Donors must be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good overall health. Donors can be 16 years old with written consent from a parent or legal guardian. It is also important to drink plenty of fluids and eat a good meal prior to donating blood.

Appointments are strongly recommended. Walk-ins will only be accepted as capacity allows.