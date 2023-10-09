Release Date: 10/9/23

Released By: Communication Technician Mallory Harrison

Raytown, MO – On Monday, October 9th, at 4:58 PM, Raytown police were dispatched to the area of the 7800 block of 86th Street for a report of a male subject shot. On arrival, officers located an adult male with apparent gunshot wounds. The adult male was transported to a local area hospital. No one is in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

Report Number: 23-2658

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS(8477)