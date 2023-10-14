October 14, 2023

The City of Lee’s Summit will host a Career Fair & Expo from 2 to 7 p.m., Oct. 18 at the Gamber Community Center, 4 SE Independence Ave. Job seekers will find outstanding job opportunities with the City of Lee’s Summit in a number of departments. The event is free and open to the public.

The City offers meaningful work that positively impacts the safety and quality of life for our residents. Professionals representing Development Services, Parks and Recreation, Public Works, Water Utilities, Law, Information Systems and the Police and Fire Departments will be in attendance. Attendees can visit with hiring departments about job opportunities, complete applications and interview on-site for select positions.

City of Lee’s Summit employees enjoy generous benefits, competitive pay, work-life balance and a positive workplace culture inspired by our core values of service excellence, integrity and stewardship. The City of Lee’s Summit is an equal-opportunity employer and is committed to providing a diverse and inclusive workplace. Applications and resumes are accepted for all vacant positions and may be submitted online.

For more information about career opportunities at the City of Lee’s Summit visit LSPeople.net.