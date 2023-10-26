October 21, 2023

Troop 7220 will be holding a garage sale fundraiser from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 27 and 28 at Lee’s Summit Christian Church located at 800 NE Tudor Road in Lee’s Summit.

Money raised at the sale will be used for supplies, equipment and other materials to help operate the troop in the coming year.

If you are unable to attend, you may still donate. Donations can be mailed to Scouts BSA 7220 ℅ Lee’s Summit Christian Church, 800 NE Tudor Rd Lee’s Summit, MO 64086.