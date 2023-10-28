October 21, 2023

The Lone Jack Historical Society has planned another unique, interactive, fun fundraising event for November’s first three weekends (Nov. 5-6, 12-13 and 19-20). You hanker to be part of the action happening in eastern Jackson County. For this limited-time engagement, gather your friends to travel back in time to solve the puzzles.

The Missouri-Kansas-Texas (KATY) Railroad is hiring workers to lay track from Sedalia to St. Louis. As representatives for the KATY, you and your friends are sent to make a deal with ACME Manpower for laborers and logistics. You arrive at the meeting place, open the door and become trapped in 1873.

An evil genius, a madman is seeking revenge against the railroad for the deaths of family members. He traps and taunts you with escape. IF you can solve his diabolical puzzles before time runs out and the dynamite blows, you can break free of the building. Are you up to the challenge?

Visit the website for Escape Room reservation and pricing information, www.historiclonejack.org. Adventurers 14 years and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

The all-volunteer Lone Jack Historical Society is the sole manager for the day-to-day operations of the museum. Help them keep the doors open. Donations are always greatly appreciated. For more information call the museum at 816-697-8833 or visit the website.

If you like fried oysters, plan your trip back in time around Lone Jack’s 100th annual Oyster Supper on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 2 to 7 pm., or until supplies run out. The supper is held at the Lone Jack Civic Center, Hensley Hall, 509 S Bynum Road, 1/2 mile south of US Highway 50 at the Lone Jack exit. In addition to the fried oyster dinners, menu items include brisket dinners and sandwiches, hot dogs, sides and homemade pies. Proceeds go toward community projects. The Helping Hands Food Pantry again will offer Amish jams, jellies, pickles, and more handmade items.