November 8, 2023

Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. has issued the following statement in response to the defeat of Jackson County Question 1, which would have established a county use tax:

“The use tax proposal that was presented on last night’s ballot, though well-intentioned, did not offer the County the necessary flexibility to manage potential future challenges or unforeseen circumstances. We are thankful to the members of the Legislature who were willing to engage in collaborative efforts and sought to refine the ballot language. Their commitment to constructive dialogue was invaluable, although regrettably, they represented the minority.

“Additionally, it is important to note that the decision to move forward with the original proposal led to a special election that incurred a cost of over $1 million to the County, funds that were not allocated in this year’s budget. This expenditure underscores the gravity of the decision made by the majority of the Legislature.

“In light of these financial implications and our commitment to fiscal responsibility, my Administration and I could not endorse the use tax ballot as proposed. Ensuring the County’s needs are met with foresight and flexibility remains a priority, and I am dedicated to stewardship that embodies these values, striving for a community that is not only better and more equitable but also fiscally sound.”