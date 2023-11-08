Public notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri, will be held on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. via Google Meets to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda.

TENTATIVE AGENDA

Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Stansberry Leadership Center, 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri 64086

November 9, 2023 8:00 a.m.

MEETING OPENING

1.01 Call to Order

1.02 Adopt the Agenda ITEMS FOR DECISION

2.01 Approve Motion to go into Closed Session RECESS TO EXECUTIVE SESSION

Open meeting recessed to go into Closed Session

I move to conduct a closed session, including any record or vote, at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri 64086 via Google Meets for consideration of the following matters in §610.021 RSMo: Student Issues (6) and (14).

Linda Ismert

Executive Assistant, Board of Education

This meeting will be open to the public except the closed portion.

NOTICE OF CLOSED MEETING CLOSED RECORD AND NOTICE OF CLOSED SESSION

Section 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri

Board of Education of the Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Education of the Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will conduct a closed session, including any record or vote, on the date and at the time set forth below to wit:

PLACE: 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri 64086

DATE: November 9, 2023

TIME: 8:00 a.m.

The following matter(s) to be considered at such closed session are as follows:

Student Issues §610.021 (6) and (14) RSMo.

