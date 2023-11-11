November 11, 2023

By Julie Cook

Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street Events & Promotions Director

Join Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street in Downtown Lee’s Summit on Friday, Nov. 17 for the Mayor’s Tree Lighting. The festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. on SE Main Street near Howard Station Park. Join your friends and family to celebrate the holiday season and see Mayor Bill Baird light Downtown in thousands of sparkling lights. Guests will enjoy an evening filled with musical performances and a special visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

This year’s theme is “A Toy’s Story,” and the night will be filled with surprises as our beloved toys come to life on stage. Performances by the Lee’s Summit Elementary Cougar Choir and the Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic High School drumline are sure to get attendees in the holiday spirit. Guests of honor, Santa & Mrs. Claus, will make their debut at 7 p.m. and will be available for photos with children until 8 p.m. Complimentary keepsake ornaments will be available at the event sponsor booths on SE Main Street while supplies last.

Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street is partnering with two non-profit organizations that help make spirits bright this holiday season. First up is the John Knox Village Hobby Hut. This dedicated group of volunteers creates durable wooden toys for children. The Hobby Hut donated over 300 toys to Lee’s Summit Social Services for their holiday program this year. Families are encouraged to bring donations to the event to show their support:

• Personal hygiene products (body spray, lotion, body scrubs, face masks)

• Children’s toys (limit $30 per gift)

• Monetary donations for the Hobby Hut

Guests are invited to visit over a dozen shops and restaurants that will be open until 8 p.m. for holiday shopping. New this year, guests can vote for their favorite Live Window Display. Simply scan the QR code on the shop window and select the most festive shop to take the grand prize. Make your way to the Amtrak station to see the animated holiday light display programmed by the Lee’s Summit High School Robotics Team, Team Driven. The display is made possible by a grant from the Downtown Lee’s Summit Community Improvement District. The light show will run through the first week of January.

The Mayor’s Tree Lighting is presented by Security Bank of Kansas City and hosted by Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street and the City of Lee’s Summit. Special thanks to Aristocrat Motors, ReeceNichols of Lee’s Summit, and Saint Luke’s East Hospital for sponsoring this annual holiday tradition. For more information on the Mayor’s Tree Lighting and upcoming holiday events in Downtown Lee’s Summit, visit downtownls.org.