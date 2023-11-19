November 19, 2023

By Marcy Caldwell

Event + Marketing

Jackson County Parks + Rec

Due to excessive rain in the forecast, it is with great disappointment that we must cancel tonight’s TRIP THE LIGHT FANTASTIC Bike Ride thru Christmas in the Park. Your safety is of utmost importance, and there is too great a potential for accidents on a slick, wet surface. At this time, the event will not be rescheduled this year.

We invite you to experience the dazzling Christmas in the Park drive-thru display when we open to the public this, Wednesday, November 22, at 5:30 pm. The Park will be open nightly, Sunday thru Thursday, 5:30 – 10 pm, and Friday and Saturday, 5:30 – 11 pm. As always, admission is free. Voluntary exit donations will be accepted to benefit 40 local charities. Your drive to Christmas in the Park at the Longview Lake Campground, begins at the Frank White, Jr. Sports Complex. Happy Holidays from Jackson County!