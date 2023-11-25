November 25, 2023

Santa will make his first appearance at the Lee’s Summit History Museum from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday, November 25th. So bring your camera and take pictures of your kids and grandkids with Santa.

Santa will also be at the History Museum on the first 3 Saturdays in December, December 2nd, 9th and 16th from 3-5 p.m.

Santa is sponsored by Downtown Main Street. There is no charge to visit Santa and take your pictures.

The Museum is located at 220 SW Main Street on the west side of the Amtrak station in Downtown Lee’s Summit. Normal tours of the museum will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, November 24th, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday prior to Santa’s arrival.