Students from all three LSR7 high schools are coming together to raise awareness and help those who need it. The Tiger SMART, Bronco SMART, and Titan SMART programs will host their annual “Freeze Out” event Friday, December 1, from 4 to 7 p.m., in front of Lee’s Summit High School (400 SE Blue Pkwy, Lee’s Summit, MO).

Students will remain outside for three hours to raise awareness and collect donations.

This year, students are asking for two types of donations:

Clothing donations, especially coats and winter apparel, to be donated to local charities.

Donations for Lee’s Summit Social Services. The items most in demand include the following: dried pasta, canned pasta sauce, peanut butter, jelly, crackers, Hamburger Helper, canned chicken, canned mixed vegetables, diapers size 4/5/6, toilet paper and laundry detergent.

Community members will drop off their donations in front of the school’s main office on the west side of the campus.

The SMART organization provides activities that are alcohol-, tobacco- and drug-free and focus on character development.

For more information about donation items, contact Susan Mosier (816) 986-2000 or Susan.Mosier@lsr7.net.