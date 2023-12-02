December 2, 2023

Santa will be at the History Museum the first three Saturdays in December from 3-5 p.m. Bring your kids and grandkids to take selfies with Santa.

You can also check out the antique model trains on display and many other exhibits before and during time with Santa.

The History Museum is located at 220 SW Main Street on the west side of the Amtrak station in downtown Lee’s Summit. Regular hours for the museum are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The museum is extending hours the first three Saturdays in December for visits with Santa from 3-5 p.m. December 2nd, 9th and 16th.

Visit the History Museum website at www.leessummitmuseum.com for additional information on exhibits and events at the museum.