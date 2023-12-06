Public notice is hereby given that the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri invites the community to engage with them at the East Trails Middle School. 1101 SE Bailey Road, Lee’s Summit on Monday, December 11, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. Notice of this meeting is posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.

Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, East Trails Middle School, 1101 SE Bailey Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

December 11, 2023 6:00 p.m.

Our school community is invited to engage in conversation with elected officials in a World Café-style event. Dinner consisting of pizza will be served.

Through small group discussions and structured questions, board members will host two-way discussions about topics of interest in Lee’s Summit R-7 this year.

Linda Ismert

Executive Asst. to Board of Education

This meeting will be open to the public.