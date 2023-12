December 9, 2023

Have you ever wanted to have a conversation with a School Board member in an informal setting?

On Monday, Dec. 11, the LSR7 Board of Education is hosting its second World Cafe Event from 6 to 8 p.m. at East Trails Middle School, located at 1001 SE Bailey Road in Lee’s Summit.

Enjoy pizza with elected officials while engaging in facilitated small group discussions about our school district. All are invited.