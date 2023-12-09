December 9, 2023

Legislator Manuel Abarca IV is hosting a community town hall to discuss the future of the two Jackson County professional sports teams next Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 5:30 p.m. at the Fowling Warehouse KC located at 1020 West 103rd Street in Kansas City. Town Hall details and registration can be located here.

“It is crucial to allow this space for the community to express their opinions and thoughts surrounding this important topic. It is imperative for me as an elected official to make myself available for questions and to hear directly from constituents,” said Legislator Abarca.

Dave Dunn Owner and Operator of Fowling Warehouse KC added, “People in the metro love sports and our KC professional teams, and we’re happy to open our doors so they can learn about critical issues and ask questions about the teams’ futures.”

A variety of questions and topics regarding the Kansas City Royals and the Kansas City Chiefs can and will be discussed due to the absence of an NDA between the teams and Jackson County. However, all topics previously discussed in closed sessions will not be addressed or discussed in accordance with Jackson County Code.