December 9, 2023

The Lee’s Summit City Council met December 5 to discuss these issues.

Mantels and Martinis Day Proclamation

Mayor Baird issued a proclamation declaring December 7, 2023 as Mantels and Martinis Day. The purpose of the day is to bring awareness to Kyle’s Gift, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing grants to organizations serving the social, emotional, physical and/educational needs of special needs children and adults in western Missouri.

Attached Dwelling Units

A public hearing was held on an amendment to the unified development ordinance, or UDO, that would allow attached dwelling units, or ADUs, in the old downtown Lee’s Summit area dependent on permitted accessory uses and structures. An ADU is a smaller independent residential unit on the same lot as a single-family home. ADUs can be a basement, above a garage, detached or attached to the home. This provides a solution to increase affordable housing options, provide multi-generational housing opportunities, preserve and protect existing neighborhoods and increase property values. The council gave initial approval to the UDO amendment.

Box Real Estate Development

An update from Box Real Estate Development on the status of the 2003 New Longview TIF plan and future projects were presented to council. Future planned projects include an activity plaza, the Village at New Longview Phase 2, and a farm office and dairy manager house. Council was pleased with the presentation and the investments in the community.

The next meeting is December 12.