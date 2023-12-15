December 16, 2023

By John Beaudoin

The familiar sight of the men and women of the Lee’s Summit Fire Department – boots in hand, a few even donning Santa hats – returns to Downtown Lee’s Summit this week.

Members of the Lee’s Summit Fire Department and the Lee’s Summit Firefighters Association IAFF #2195 will head to the corner of Third and Douglas streets for the annual Holiday Boot Block, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 14-16 for Lee’s Summit Firefighters Charities, which directly supports Lee’s Summit Social Services, a local nonprofit that serves Lee’s Summit and surrounding communities through weekly grocery programs, rent and utility assistance and other emergency needs.

For those three days, firefighters will be volunteering their time at the busy corner of downtown Lee’s Summit with their boots in hand, taking change, bills and even offering a QR code to donate directly to the fund.

“It’s always like Christmas has come a little early when we see the Lee’s Summit firefighters out there that first day,” LSSS Executive Director Megan Salerno said. “It’s a lot of work and all on their own time, and we cannot express our heartfelt appreciation to them enough for those efforts. The time they spend at the Boot Block has a direct, positive impact on families around the area.”

IAFF #2195 President Bryce Buchanan said he and his crew are always eager for the event, which will include interactions with thousands of cars, holiday shoppers and downtown walkers this week.

“The Holiday Boot Block is one of the most special events that the professional firefighters of Lee’s Summit have the honor of being a part of,” Buchanan said. “We cannot wait to continue this tradition Dec. 14, 15 and 16. Your off-duty firefighters have the humble privilege to collect donations for Lee’s Summit Social Services. We look forward to seeing all those that visit Downtown Lee’s Summit.”

For more information on LSSS, visit https://www.lssocialservices.com.