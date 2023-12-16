December 16, 2023

Saturday, Dec. 16, is the final opportunity for selfies with Santa at the Lee’s Summit History Museum before he heads back to the North Pole.

Santa will welcome children of all ages from 3 to 5 p.m. at the History Museum located at 220 SW Main Street. Once again this year Downtown Main Street has sponsored these visits with Santa. There is no charge to bring your children and grandchildren and take your selfie with Santa.

The History Museum is open for regular tours on Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

However, the History Museum will be closed Saturday, Dec. 23 to allow the volunteer staff to share the holiday weekend with their friends and family.