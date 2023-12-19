Public notice is hereby given that the regular meeting of the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will be held on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda and such other matters as may be presented at the meeting and determined to be appropriate for discussion at that time. This meeting will be live-streamed and recorded. Those interested in providing comments at the Board meeting need to email Linda.Ismert@LSR7.net before Wednesday, December 20 at 4 p.m. Notice of this meeting is also posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet three days prior to the meeting by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.

Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, MO 64086 This meeting is open to the public and will be live-streamed and recorded on the district’s YouTube channel at: https://youtu.be/HrTaeTczLRk

December 21, 2023 7:00 p.m.

Meeting Opening

1.01 Call to Order

1.02 Pledge of Allegiance

1.03 Welcome of Guests

1.04 Adoption of Agenda Superintendent’s Report Presentations/Recognitions

3.01 School Spotlight – Longview Farm Elementary

3.02 School Spotlight – Bernard Campbell Middle School Board Reports or Meetings Attended

4.01 Finance Committee Report

4.02 Board Reports or Meetings Attended Items for Decision – Finance

5.01 Approve Transfer of Funds

5.02 Approve Treasurer’s Report and Payment of Bills

5.03 Approval of Audit Items for Decision – Consent

6.01 Approval of Minutes – November 2023

6.02 Ratify Contracts $15,000 And Less

6.03 MSBA Board Policy Updates (2023B and 2023C)

6.04 Legislative Platform 2024

6.05 Approval of the 2024-25 Academic Calendar

6.06 Approve Resolution for Defeasance/Redemption of Series 2016 Bonds

6.07 Course Proposals for 2024 – 2025

6.08 Logicalis – Network Access Control Project Change Request

6.09 Miller Park – Bruner Construction Change Order 2

6.10 Missouri United School Insurance Council (MUSIC) Commercial Insurance Renewal 2024

6.11 Trauma Smart – Memorandum of Understanding

6.12 Declaration of Surplus Property

6.13 Benchmark Roof Consulting

6.14 Control Service Company Agreement

6.15 Facilities Management eXpress (FMX)

6.16 Hillyard Inc. – Nitrile Gloves

6.17 Lenovo Chromebooks Grades K-5

6.18 LinkedIn Recruitment Services Pilot

6.19 Midway Ford Transit Vans

6.20 Multistudio Design Services Contract

6.21 Redishred Kansas – Onsite Shredding Services

6.22 SHI – Managed Detection & Response

6.23 Strategos Contract

6.24 Zonar GPS – 4G Units

6.25 Personnel Report Items for Decision

7.01 Blue Accessibility Contract

7.02 Resolution – In Opposition to Landfill and Support for SB 739, HB 1436 and HB 1751 Items of Information – Presentations

8.01 Board Metrics – MAP and APR Data Items of Information – Written Reports

9.01 Elementary Building Reports – Richardson Elementary

9.02 Library Media Services Annual Program Evaluation-Taylor/Janeway/Barger

9.03 2020 Bond Budget Update Comments from the Public Adjournment

Linda Ismert

Executive Assistant, Board of Education

