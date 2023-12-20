Public notice is hereby given that the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will hold the Audit Committee meeting on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. at 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’ Summit, Missouri to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda. Notice of this meeting is also posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.
Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Stansberry Leadership Center, 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri 64086.
December 21, 2023 4:00 p.m.
ITEMS
- Call to Order
- Audit Presentation – KPM
- Discussion/Remarks
- Adjournment
This will be a committee meeting to review audit information.
Linda Ismert
Executive Asst. to Board of Education
This meeting will be open to the public.
