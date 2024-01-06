For Immediate Release

Jan. 6, 2024

A Raytown man who approached a police officer, spoke to him and then placed an explosive device nearby was charged today in an assault on the officer, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced today.

John J. Horton Jr faces Assault 1st Degree and Unlawful Possession of an Explosive Weapon.*

According to court records filed earlier today, late in the evening on Jan. 5, a Raytown police officer in a parked vehicle was contacted by the defendant. The officer was sitting in his vehicle and talking to the defendant until the defendant placed a cylinder-like object on the vehicle’s bumper. It was wrapped in plastic and a red fuse was visible. The defendant acknowledged it was a bomb, backed away from it and was taken into custody. The Kansas City Police Department’s Bomb Squad Unit confirmed the object was a viable explosive device and defused it.

Prosecutors requested a $250,000 bond.

*Charges are only accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until the defendant is either found guilty or pleads guilty. Charging Document(s)