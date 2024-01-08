By Kim Randolph

Today, Jackson County Legislature Chairman DaRon McGee lauded the Legislature’s approval of his ordinance that creates an April ballot measure to determine the future of both Kauffman Stadium and Arrowhead Stadium. The election will be held on April 2, 2024, and will ask Jackson County voters to authorize Jackson County to impose a ⅜ cent countywide sales tax for forty years. This funding will enable improvements to Arrowhead Stadium and the development of a new Major League Baseball stadium for the Royals, with the County retaining final approval of the new stadium site. This critical funding is necessary to ensure that Jackson County retains the Kansas City Royals and Kansas City Chiefs for another generation.

“All along, I’ve wanted to ensure that Jackson County voters had an opportunity to have their voices heard on the next chapter of our sports stadiums. Today’s vote of the Legislature makes that happen,” said Chairman McGee. “Securing the best deal possible for taxpayers has been a priority for me. Through recent negotiations, we’ve been able to save the county hundreds of millions of dollars. Both teams have now agreed to give up the annual park levy, to pay their own insurance, and have agreed to a written commitment to enter into community benefit agreements. I’m proud of where we are today and appreciate my colleagues’ support of this legislation. We will continue to work diligently with the

teams to negotiate the leases, development agreements, and community benefits agreements.”

The final terms of these agreements will be presented and available to the public for consideration, prior to the April election. Should this ballot measure be approved by voters in April, the existing tax levy funding the stadiums will be repealed.