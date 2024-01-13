January 13, 2024

The City of Lee’s Summit’s Human Relations Commission will celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Jan. 15 at 5:30 p.m. at The Pavilion at John Knox Village, 520 NW Murray Road. The theme for this year’s free community-wide event is “Living the Dream, It Starts with Me Spreading Hope, Courage and Unity.”

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s profound and lasting influence is undeniable. His unwavering commitment to racial and social justice inspires and shapes the actions of future leaders across the globe. This year’s keynote speaker is Rebecca J. Wates, Ph.D., an associate director in the BioPharma Division of KCAS Bio.

Attendees can expect creative performances celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The first 250 people to arrive will receive a free T-shirt commemorating the event.

“As we raise our voices in song and remembrance, let Dr. King’s legacy ignite our own,” said Vanessa Hickman, chair of the Human Relations Commission. “This celebration isn’t just a pause, but a springboard asking everyone to commit to carrying his message, not just today, but in every step we take towards a united community.”

Before the program, there will be a preshow at 5 p.m. where attendees will have the opportunity to visit exhibits by Suburban Balance, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and UCM Center for Multiculturalism and Inclusivity.

The City of Lee’s Summit’s MLK Celebration is free to attend and open to the public. For more information about the City’s Human Relations Commission, visit CityofLS.net.