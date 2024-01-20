Cheryl Nash, Director of Creative Services

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 20, 2024

City of Lee’s Summit Statement on Stadium Sales Tax

The City of Lee’s Summit’s Legislative and Intergovernmental Relations Committee released the following statement related to the actions of the Jackson County Legislature and the county executive as they pertain to the Chiefs and Royals stadiums:

“For more than 50 years the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals have been significant contributors to the economy of Jackson County, the state of Missouri and the bi-state area. The citizens of Jackson County and the Kansas City region have strongly supported the teams over these many decades. The time has come to consider extending the 3/8-cent sales tax that has been an important component in creating and maintaining the Truman Sports Complex, home of both teams. The City of Lee’s Summit encourages the Jackson County Legislature and the county executive to begin working together to allow the residents of Lee’s Summit and the entire County the opportunity to vote on an extension of the 3/8-cent sales tax.”