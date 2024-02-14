Feb. 14, 2024

Jean Peters Baker

The shootings at Union Station following the Kansas City Chief’s victory parade on Wednesday marred a beautiful celebration. These horrible events can create deep emotional trauma for persons involved or persons who witnessed the violence. Family members can also be greatly impacted. The prosecutor’s office has staff trained to engage individuals dealing with such emotional trauma. We also are enlisting other local agencies that provide such counseling.

Persons will be able to talk to a counselor or social worker at United Church of Christ, located in Brookside at 205 W. 65th Street, from 11a.m. – 2 p.m. tomorrow. Services offered tomorrow are free and we encourage everyone who needs help to come by for confidential information.

Other agencies who will be assisting include the Child Protection Center. Counseling will be free.

Individuals can reach the church office at 816-523-4813. Parking is available on the street.

We will also setting up a crisis hotline on Thursday and will update with that information. Persons can also dial 988 to reach a crisis counselor.