February 14, 2024

Our dear friend Mayor Pro Tem Beto Lopez and his family need our prayers now and tonight. His family members were victims in the parade today. His sister [Lisa Lopez-Galvan] was killed. He has two nieces and a nephew also injured in the horrific shooting. This is truly heartbreaking and an absolute tragedy. Though we feel helpless we can pray for him and his family and offer our most sincere condolences and empathy. Beto and Venessa, we love you…we are praying for you…we will pray even harder as you deal with the loss and heartache.