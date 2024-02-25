February 24, 2024

The Knights of Columbus Friday Fish Fries are back during Lent from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at 5101 Blue Ridge Cutoff in Kansas City.

Come and enjoy a great meal with fried and baked fish, fried shrimp, vegetables, potatoes, salads and bread. The menu changes every week so come see what they are serving.

The cost is $14 for adults, $6 for children 6 to 12, under 5 eat for free.

Clergy, police, firefighters and all first responders in uniform are free as a thank you for their service.

Dine in and carry out are available.