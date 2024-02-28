KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. has issued the following statement after today’s announcement by the Kansas City Chiefs:

“Today, we find ourselves at a crucial juncture as the Kansas City Chiefs unveil their renovation plans for our county-owned Arrowhead Stadium. While the proposed improvements promise to enhance the stadium’s charm with state-of-the-art facilities, VIP perks and exclusive amenities, we must critically assess the consequences of these plans on our community and public finances.

“My biggest concern is the new sales tax proposal, which will generate more than $50 million in its first year alone and surpass $2 billion over its lifetime. This significant financial commitment from our taxpayers demands a clear and beneficial return that goes beyond the confines of the stadium.

“Recent decisions, including today’s announcement by the Chiefs and the Royals’ site location change, highlight a big problem – rushing proposals to the ballot without securing the best agreement for Jackson County and its residents. These changes highlight the importance of making common-sense decisions and being financially responsible.

“I am committed to ensuring that investments in public infrastructure and facilities provide real advantages for Jackson County. The disparity between the proposed stadium renovations and the critical needs of our residents, like healthcare services and accessible community amenities, is glaring. Allocating significant taxpayer funds to stadium renovations without a clear public benefit or a fair share of generated revenues is unacceptable.

“Given these factors, it is clear that placing this issue on the ballot without a mutually beneficial agreement was not in the best interests of our residents. Our community deserved a thoughtful, fair and transparent approach to public investments — one that prioritized the overall well-being and fiscal health of Jackson County, and unfortunately, that did not happen.”