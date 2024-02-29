February 29, 2024

Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. has issued the following statement regarding today’s shooting in Independence:

“I am deeply saddened by the deadly shooting today in Independence. I am in contact with Sheriff Forté, Mayor Rowland and Presiding Judge Otto and have offered my sincere condolences and any assistance that Jackson County can provide. Jackson County’s hearts are with the families and colleagues of the law enforcement officers and court employee during this difficult time. This tragic incident highlights the challenges our public servants face daily in keeping our communities safe.

“In times like these, words can’t fully express the pain our community feels. Yet, I find comfort in our ability to come together, offer support and love to those affected by today’s tragic shooting.