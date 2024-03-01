For Immediate Release

March 1, 2024

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office has filed multiple felony counts, including two Murder in the 1st Degree charges, against an Independence man who fatally shot an Independence police officer and a 16th Circuit Court process server, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced today.

Larry D. Acree faces two counts of Murder in the 1st Degree, Assault in the 1st Degree for wounding a police officer and three additional counts of Armed Criminal Action charges.*

According to court record filed today, the process server and police officers had gone to a residence on North Elsea Smith Road in eastern Jackson County to evict any person on the property. The process server, after knocking and announcing their presence was shot and fell to the floor inside the front entrance. Officers responded and attempted to retrieve the victim. An officer was mortally wounded and a second officer was wounded. Officers returned fire. The suspect was taken into custody.

*Charges are only accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until the defendant is either found guilty or pleads guilty.

