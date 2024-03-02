March 2, 2024

During the February 22, 2024 board meeting, the Lee’s Summit R-7 Board of Education approved the employment of a new principal at Lee’s Summit High School.

Nathan Muckey will begin his duties as principal starting on July 1, 2024 for the 2024-25 school year. He’s currently the Principal at Lone Jack High School. Prior to his tenure in Lone Jack, he served as an Assistant Principal in the Independence School District for six years. He also previously taught business education in the Independence School District.

Muckey earned his Bachelors of Science in Business Education, his Masters in School Administration and Education Specialist in Educational Leadership from the University of Central Missouri.