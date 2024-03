March 2, 2024

Help those in need of blood in our community by participating in a Blood Drive on Monday, Mar. 11, from 2 to 6:00 p.m. at Longview Chapel Christian Church located at 850 SW Longview Road in Lee’s Summit.

Appointments are preferred. Book online at savealifenow.org/group (Group Code: KCW3). For additional information, please contact Claudia Jones at (816) 590-4906 or at claudiaj1@comcast.net.