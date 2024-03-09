March 9, 2024

Submitted by Bill Haley

Bill Haley, a beacon of positive change for Lee’s Summit R-7, is not just a candidate but a dedicated husband, father of two Lee’s Summit graduates, and proud grandfather.

His personal commitment to nurturing a brighter future for our community is unwavering. With 15 years as a successful business owner and three decades of leadership improvement and responsibility for multi-million dollar budgets in prestigious organizations, Bill is equipped with the experience to champion fiscal responsibility and ensure judicious allocation of resources within the Lee’s Summit R-7 School District.

Bill’s loyalty extends beyond his family to the principles enshrined in the Missouri and U.S. Constitutions, reflecting his steadfast dedication to upholding our core values. His passion for excellence is evident in his belief that there is always room for improvement. Bill’s infectious enthusiasm encourages us all to aim higher collectively, fostering a sense of unity and shared purpose that will help the Lee’s Summit R-7 School Board focus on “Back to Basics.” Reading. Writing. Arithmetic. Closing the Achievement Gap.

Now, more than ever, Bill invites the community to embrace this opportunity for positive transformation. Come talk to Bill each Friday morning from 8-10 a.m. at Frost Coffee. Get to know him. As a leader who genuinely cares about our families, finances, and fundamental principles, he is poised to help guide the Lee’s Summit R-7 School Board towards greater success.