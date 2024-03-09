March 9, 2024

Jackson County Legislature Chair Jeanie Lauer, together with Vice Chair Megan Marshall, are pleased to announce a public hearing at 3 p.m. on Monday, Mar. 11, 2024 at the Jackson County Courthouse regarding the proposed developments in the Crossroads area, including the proposed relocation of the Kansas City Royals ballpark.

This critical session will serve as a forum for residents, property owners, business owners and all interested parties to voice their concerns, insights and thoughts regarding the proposal for a new Jackson County sales tax to fund a new downtown stadium.

The Royals’ announcement of their intention to construct a new stadium complex, complete with team offices, a hotel, residential units and entertainment venues, alongside infrastructure improvements, has ignited a mix of excitement and concern among community members. The potential displacement of businesses and residents in the Crossroads Arts District has prompted calls for careful consideration and open discussion of the project’s implications.

“As Chairperson, I am honored to facilitate this important public hearing, ensuring that every voice is heard regarding the proposed developments in the Crossroads area,” said 5th District Legislator Jeanie Lauer. “It’s imperative that we engage in open dialogue and considerate decision-making to address the concerns and aspirations of our community.”

“As Vice Chair, I am committed to fostering a transparent and inclusive discussion during the upcoming public hearing,” said 3rd District At-Large Legislator Megan Marshall. “Our community’s input is invaluable as we navigate the complexities of the proposed developments in the Crossroads area. Together, we can shape a future that reflects the needs and values of Jackson County.”

Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr., expressed his appreciation for the leadership of Chairperson Lauer and Vice Chair Marshall, stating, “Their dedication to fostering an open dialogue on this matter is commendable. I only wish that we had been made aware sooner of the Royals’ plans, which involve displacing people and businesses from the Crossroads. It’s crucial that we take these concerns into account as we move forward.”

The public hearing will offer a platform for transparent discussion, enabling the community to share their views, seek clarifications and understand more fully the proposed developments and their impacts. The input gathered during this meeting will be instrumental in guiding the County’s actions concerning the stadium project and the associated sales tax proposal.

The Courthouse is located at 415 E. 12th Street in Kansas City.