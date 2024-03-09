March 9, 2024

“The Living Last Supper,” by Rev. Ernest K. Emurian, is a dramatic depiction of DaVinci’s beautiful masterpiece of the same name. The Lee’s Summit Christian Church, under the direction of Dana Reynolds, has performed this piece for the last several years. Along with incredibly talented musicians from the congregation, it is a meaningful performance that commemorates Maundy Thursday, the institution of the Last Supper.

This year, they are pleased to announce the performance will be at the John Knox Pavilion on Thursday, Mar. 28. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the performance will begin at 7 p.m. This will be a night to remember, and the church hopes you will join them for this community-wide event As part of the service, communion will be shared, and they want to invite everyone present to share in this sacred moment. Lee’s Summit Christian Church believes that all are welcome at the table, without reservation. So, they cordially invite all participants to share in communion.

The church hopes you will invite your friends, family, and neighbors to this dramatic interpretation of the Last Supper. All are welcome. The event is free to attend and audience members will have an opportunity to share a freewill offering to support the performance as well as ministry in our community. They are looking forward to sharing this Maundy Thursday service with you.