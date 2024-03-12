Released by: Officer Haley VanBibber

Release Date: 03/12/2024

Raytown, MO – On March 11th, at 1:48 AM, Raytown Police were dispatched to the Dirty Bird Bar and Grill at 6600 Blue Ridge Boulevard for reports of shots fired. It was determined the incident occurred within the parking lot of the business. After their arrival on scene, officers were notified two adult males were self-transported to the hospital with apparent gun shot wounds. Both victims remain in the hospital, one in stable condition and the second in critical condition. No one is in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

Report Number: 24-0625

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477)