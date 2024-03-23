March 23, 2024

Lee’s Summit Medical Center — part of HCA Midwest Health, Kansas City’s largest healthcare provider — hosted a Healthcare Career Exploration Day on Thursday, March 14, for 68 eighth-grade students from East Trails Middle School, part of Lee’s Summit R7 School District.

Students had the opportunity to learn firsthand about careers in healthcare, such as cardiovascular care, radiology, rehabilitation services, emergency/trauma care, and laboratory and operating room/surgical services.

Various creative and educational interactive stations were available throughout the hospital, where students received hands-on healthcare education.

“We are pleased to offer an enlightening, lively, and impactful educational experience for students in our community,” said Lee’s Summit Medical Center COO Gabe Clements. “These kids received practical and engaging demonstrations about career fields in a high-tech and high-touch hospital.

The students also got a feel for staff members’ diverse roles that ensure hospital operations run smoothly for the best possible patient experience.”