Public notice is hereby given that a meeting of the FINANCE COMMITTEE of the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will be held Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda. Notice of this meeting is also posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.

TENTATIVE AGENDA

Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, THIS MEETING WILL BE HELD VIA ZOOM AND CAN BE VIEWED ON THE LEE’S SUMMIT R-7 YOUTUBE CHANNEL AT https://youtu.be/Vn_U4LNsQUk

March 27, 2024 3:00 p.m.

FINANCE COMMITTEE

Contracts

1.01 Contracts $15,000 And Less

1.02 Contracts Greater Than $15,000

1.03 Character Strong Curriculum – Grades 6-12

1.04 Hoidale-Update to Fuel Master Equipment

1.05 JEJ Signage LLC – Lee’s Summit High School Campus Signage

1.06 Synetic-Student Device Repair Service Level Agreement

1.07 Vocational-Technical Enhancement Grant FY25

1.08 Marzano – Personalized Competency Based Learning (PCBL) Training Finance

2.01 Transfer of Funds

2.02 Treasurer’s Report and Payment of Bills Facilities

3.01 Incite Design Studio Contract

3.02 Multistudio Design Contract

3.03 Roofing Contracts 2024

3.04 2020 Bond Budget Update Other

4.01 Future Agenda Items

Linda Ismert

Executive Assistant, Board of Education

This meeting will be open to the public.